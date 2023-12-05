North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Warren County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Warren County, North Carolina today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Warren County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Warren County High School at KIPP Pride High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Gaston, NC
- Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.