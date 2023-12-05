UNC Asheville vs. Kennesaw State December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-2) will play the Kennesaw State Owls (4-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at KSU Convocation Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
UNC Asheville vs. Kennesaw State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UNC Asheville Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UNC Asheville Top Players (2022-23)
- Drew Pember: 20.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Tajion Jones: 14.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nicholas McMullen: 8.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jamon Battle: 6.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Caleb Burgess: 5.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Kennesaw State Players to Watch
- Demond Robinson: 12.2 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Terrell Burden: 13.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Simeon Cottle: 15.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Frankquon Sherman: 10.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rongie Gordon: 3.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UNC Asheville vs. Kennesaw State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Kennesaw State Rank
|Kennesaw State AVG
|UNC Asheville AVG
|UNC Asheville Rank
|95th
|75.0
|Points Scored
|74.4
|114th
|141st
|69.0
|Points Allowed
|69.1
|146th
|192nd
|31.5
|Rebounds
|31.7
|183rd
|266th
|7.6
|Off. Rebounds
|6.9
|302nd
|85th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|7.8
|125th
|88th
|14.3
|Assists
|12.7
|204th
|200th
|12.0
|Turnovers
|13.3
|311th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.