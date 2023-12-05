Tuesday's contest that pits the Kennesaw State Owls (5-3) versus the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-3) at KSU Convocation Center has a projected final score of 84-80 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kennesaw State, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM on December 5.

There is no line set for the game.

UNC Asheville vs. Kennesaw State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

UNC Asheville vs. Kennesaw State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kennesaw State 84, UNC Asheville 80

Spread & Total Prediction for UNC Asheville vs. Kennesaw State

Computer Predicted Spread: Kennesaw State (-3.5)

Kennesaw State (-3.5) Computer Predicted Total: 163.9

Kennesaw State has gone 3-3-0 against the spread, while UNC Asheville's ATS record this season is 0-4-0. A total of six out of the Owls' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Bulldogs' games have gone over.

UNC Asheville Performance Insights

The Bulldogs put up 88.1 points per game (12th in college basketball) while giving up 72.6 per outing (212th in college basketball). They have a +124 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 15.5 points per game.

UNC Asheville is 138th in the country at 34.3 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 33.4 its opponents average.

UNC Asheville knocks down 9.4 three-pointers per game (40th in college basketball) while shooting 33.6% from deep (165th in college basketball). It is making 2.9 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.5 per game at 29.5%.

UNC Asheville has committed 5.5 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.1 (127th in college basketball) while forcing 16.6 (14th in college basketball).

