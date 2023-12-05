How to Watch UNC Asheville vs. Kennesaw State on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-3) hope to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Kennesaw State Owls (5-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at KSU Convocation Center. The game airs on ESPN+.
UNC Asheville vs. Kennesaw State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UNC Asheville Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs have shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points above the 40.1% shooting opponents of the Owls have averaged.
- UNC Asheville has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.1% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 139th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 21st.
- The Bulldogs score 11.0 more points per game (88.1) than the Owls allow their opponents to score (77.1).
- UNC Asheville is 4-0 when it scores more than 77.1 points.
UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UNC Asheville scored more points at home (79.6 per game) than away (71.9) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs allowed 9.5 fewer points per game at home (63.4) than on the road (72.9).
- UNC Asheville made fewer 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than on the road (7.8) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (42.4%) than away (37.1%).
UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Wofford
|W 85-82
|Bell Centre
|11/26/2023
|Western Kentucky
|W 77-67
|Place Bell Arena
|12/1/2023
|Johnson (TN)
|W 97-51
|Kimmel Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Kennesaw State
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|-
|Ramsey Center
|12/13/2023
|Auburn
|-
|Von Braun Center
