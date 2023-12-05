North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rutherford County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Rutherford County, North Carolina today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rutherford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
R-S Central High School at T.C. Roberson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Asheville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cherryville High School at Chase High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Forest City, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
