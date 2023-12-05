North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rowan County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Rowan County, North Carolina, there are attractive high school basketball games on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Rowan County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Rowan High School at Central Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Concord, NC
- Conference: South Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
