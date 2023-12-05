The Winthrop Eagles (6-3) are favored (by 6.5 points) to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Queens Royals (5-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The point total is 157.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Queens vs. Winthrop Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rock Hill, South Carolina

Rock Hill, South Carolina Venue: Winthrop Coliseum

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Winthrop -6.5 157.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Royals Betting Records & Stats

Queens and its opponents have scored more than 157.5 combined points twice this season.

The average total for Queens' games this season is 156.8 points, 0.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Queens has covered the spread twice in six opportunities this year.

Queens has been victorious in one of the four contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Royals have not won as an underdog of +230 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Queens has a 30.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Queens vs. Winthrop Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Winthrop 1 14.3% 79.6 158.6 65.8 143.6 145.5 Queens 2 33.3% 79.0 158.6 77.8 143.6 151.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Queens Insights & Trends

The Royals score an average of 79.0 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 65.8 the Eagles allow.

Queens has put together a 2-2 ATS record and a 5-2 overall record in games it scores more than 65.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Queens vs. Winthrop Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Winthrop 2-5-0 2-1 3-4-0 Queens 2-4-0 0-2 3-3-0

Queens vs. Winthrop Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Winthrop Queens 10-4 Home Record 8-5 4-11 Away Record 7-10 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 5-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 76.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.2 71 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.2 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.