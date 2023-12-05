Queens vs. Winthrop December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Queens Royals (2-3) meet the Winthrop Eagles (4-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Winthrop Coliseum. This contest will start at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Queens vs. Winthrop Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Queens Players to Watch
- Kasen Harrison: 9.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nick Johnson: 11.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kelton Talford: 14.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- KJ Doucet: 11.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sin'Cere McMahon: 10.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Winthrop Players to Watch
Queens vs. Winthrop Stat Comparison
|Winthrop Rank
|Winthrop AVG
|Queens AVG
|Queens Rank
|140th
|77.8
|Points Scored
|67.2
|297th
|59th
|63.0
|Points Allowed
|75.4
|269th
|277th
|31.0
|Rebounds
|31.0
|277th
|207th
|9.0
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|219th
|220th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|7.2
|203rd
|330th
|10.0
|Assists
|12.4
|232nd
|158th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|11.4
|141st
