North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pender County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Pender County, North Carolina today, we've got you covered.
Pender County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Topsail High School at White Oak High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Jacksonville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Heide Trask Senior High School at Richlands High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Richlands, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
