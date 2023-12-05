North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Northampton County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Northampton County, North Carolina, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Northampton County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Warren County High School at KIPP Pride High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Gaston, NC
- Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rocky Mount Preparatory High School at Northampton County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Gaston, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
