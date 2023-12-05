North Carolina vs. UConn December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The UConn Huskies (5-0) play the North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 airing on ESPN.
North Carolina vs. UConn Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
North Carolina Top Players (2022-23)
- Armando Bacot: 15.9 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
- RJ Davis: 16.1 PTS, 5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caleb Love: 16.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rechon 'Leaky' Black: 7.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Pete Nance: 10 PTS, 6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
UConn Players to Watch
- Tristen Newton: 15.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alex Karaban: 16.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Cam Spencer: 15.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Donovan Clingan: 11.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Samson Johnson: 8.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
North Carolina vs. UConn Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UConn Rank
|UConn AVG
|North Carolina AVG
|North Carolina Rank
|30th
|78.6
|Points Scored
|76.2
|68th
|34th
|64.1
|Points Allowed
|70.9
|204th
|10th
|36.5
|Rebounds
|36.6
|7th
|7th
|11.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|83rd
|30th
|9.1
|3pt Made
|7.1
|210th
|4th
|17.5
|Assists
|11.9
|274th
|217th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|10.5
|44th
