The UConn Huskies (5-0) play the North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 airing on ESPN.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

North Carolina vs. UConn Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5

Tuesday, December 5 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other North Carolina Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

Armando Bacot: 15.9 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

15.9 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK RJ Davis: 16.1 PTS, 5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Caleb Love: 16.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Rechon 'Leaky' Black: 7.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Pete Nance: 10 PTS, 6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UConn Players to Watch

Tristen Newton: 15.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Alex Karaban: 16.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

16.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Cam Spencer: 15.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Donovan Clingan: 11.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.2 BLK Samson Johnson: 8.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina vs. UConn Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UConn Rank UConn AVG North Carolina AVG North Carolina Rank 30th 78.6 Points Scored 76.2 68th 34th 64.1 Points Allowed 70.9 204th 10th 36.5 Rebounds 36.6 7th 7th 11.5 Off. Rebounds 9.6 83rd 30th 9.1 3pt Made 7.1 210th 4th 17.5 Assists 11.9 274th 217th 12.2 Turnovers 10.5 44th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.