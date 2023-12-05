North Carolina vs. UConn: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 5
The UConn Huskies (7-1) will host the North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1) after victories in five straight home games. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. North Carolina matchup in this article.
North Carolina vs. UConn Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
North Carolina vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UConn Moneyline
|North Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UConn (-5.5)
|152.5
|-250
|+195
|FanDuel
|UConn (-5.5)
|152.5
|-255
|+205
North Carolina vs. UConn Betting Trends
- North Carolina has compiled a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
- UConn is 4-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Huskies and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of eight times this season.
North Carolina Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3000
- The implied probability of North Carolina winning the national championship, based on its +3000 moneyline odds, is 3.2%.
