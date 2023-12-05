The UConn Huskies (7-1) will host the North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1) after victories in five straight home games. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. North Carolina matchup in this article.

North Carolina vs. UConn Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UConn Moneyline North Carolina Moneyline BetMGM UConn (-5.5) 152.5 -250 +195 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UConn (-5.5) 152.5 -255 +205 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina vs. UConn Betting Trends

North Carolina has compiled a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

UConn is 4-4-0 ATS this season.

The Huskies and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of eight times this season.

North Carolina Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 The implied probability of North Carolina winning the national championship, based on its +3000 moneyline odds, is 3.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.