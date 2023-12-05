The No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1) hope to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 5 UConn Huskies (7-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The contest airs on ESPN.

North Carolina vs. UConn Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels are shooting 45.9% from the field, 6.4% higher than the 39.5% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

North Carolina is 7-1 when it shoots better than 39.5% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the 62nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 46th.

The Tar Heels put up an average of 86.3 points per game, 24.7 more points than the 61.6 the Huskies give up.

North Carolina is 7-1 when it scores more than 61.6 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, North Carolina averaged 78.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 70.2.

At home, the Tar Heels allowed 67.7 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.1).

At home, North Carolina made 7.5 trifectas per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged away (6.4). North Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32%) than on the road (29.3%).

