How to Watch North Carolina Central vs. Virginia on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Virginia Cavaliers (7-1) will look to build on a three-game winning stretch when hosting the North Carolina Central Eagles (4-5) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
North Carolina Central vs. Virginia Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network Extra
North Carolina Central Stats Insights
- The Eagles have shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 9.9 percentage points higher than the 35.4% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.
- North Carolina Central is 4-3 when it shoots higher than 35.4% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are the rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 158th.
- The Eagles' 76.3 points per game are 22.3 more points than the 54.0 the Cavaliers give up.
- When it scores more than 54.0 points, North Carolina Central is 4-4.
North Carolina Central Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Carolina Central scored more points at home (82.4 per game) than away (68.6) last season.
- The Eagles conceded 59.7 points per game at home last season, and 72.1 away.
- North Carolina Central made more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.3%) than away (34.0%).
North Carolina Central Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Citadel
|L 67-61
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Coastal Carolina
|W 70-58
|HTC Center
|12/2/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|L 85-82
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Radford
|-
|Dedmon Center
|12/12/2023
|@ N.C. A&T
|-
|Corbett Sports Center
