The Virginia Cavaliers (7-1) will look to build on a three-game winning stretch when hosting the North Carolina Central Eagles (4-5) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

North Carolina Central vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network Extra

North Carolina Central Stats Insights

The Eagles have shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 9.9 percentage points higher than the 35.4% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.

North Carolina Central is 4-3 when it shoots higher than 35.4% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 158th.

The Eagles' 76.3 points per game are 22.3 more points than the 54.0 the Cavaliers give up.

When it scores more than 54.0 points, North Carolina Central is 4-4.

North Carolina Central Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina Central scored more points at home (82.4 per game) than away (68.6) last season.

The Eagles conceded 59.7 points per game at home last season, and 72.1 away.

North Carolina Central made more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.3%) than away (34.0%).

