Tuesday's contest between the Campbell Camels (5-2) and North Carolina Central Eagles (3-4) at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center has a projected final score of 74-51 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Campbell, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 5.

The Eagles' most recent game was a 76-58 loss to Presbyterian on Wednesday.

North Carolina Central vs. Campbell Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina

North Carolina Central vs. Campbell Score Prediction

Prediction: Campbell 74, North Carolina Central 51

North Carolina Central Schedule Analysis

The Eagles' best win this season came against the Western Carolina Catamounts, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 360) in our computer rankings. The Eagles took home the 69-58 win at home on November 22.

The Eagles have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (two).

North Carolina Central has two losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 31st-most in Division 1.

North Carolina Central 2023-24 Best Wins

69-58 at home over Western Carolina (No. 360) on November 22

North Carolina Central Leaders

Kyla Bryant: 12.3 PTS, 2.4 STL, 39.3 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

12.3 PTS, 2.4 STL, 39.3 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29) Kimeira Burks: 14.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.0 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (19-for-62)

14.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.0 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (19-for-62) Morgan Callahan: 11.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.8 STL, 35.4 FG%

11.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.8 STL, 35.4 FG% Teneil Robertson: 5.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

5.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Jada Tiggett: 7.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 1.8 BLK, 47.4 FG%

North Carolina Central Performance Insights

The Eagles put up 68.3 points per game (157th in college basketball) while giving up 70.6 per contest (292nd in college basketball). They have a -16 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

