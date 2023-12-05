North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Iredell County Today - December 5
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Iredell County, North Carolina, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Iredell County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Statesville Christian School at Westchester Country Day School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: High Point, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elkin High School at West Iredell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Statesville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pine Lake Preparatory High School at North Iredell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Olin, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alexander Central High School at South Iredell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Statesville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
William Amos Hough High School at Mooresville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
