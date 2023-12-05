North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hoke County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Hoke County, North Carolina today? We have what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hoke County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hoke County High School at South View High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Hope Mills, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
