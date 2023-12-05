High Point vs. Western Carolina: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 5
The High Point Panthers (6-3) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to build on a five-game home win streak when they host the Western Carolina Catamounts (6-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 151.5.
High Point vs. Western Carolina Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Where: Amherst, Massachusetts
- Venue: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|High Point
|-1.5
|151.5
High Point Betting Records & Stats
- High Point and its opponents have gone over 151.5 combined points in three of seven games this season.
- The average total in High Point's matchups this year is 164.4, 12.9 more points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Panthers have put together a 7-0-0 record against the spread.
- High Point has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.
- The Panthers have played as a favorite of -125 or more twice this season and won both games.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for High Point.
High Point vs. Western Carolina Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 151.5
|% of Games Over 151.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|High Point
|3
|42.9%
|89.8
|167.8
|74.7
|142.4
|155.5
|Western Carolina
|1
|16.7%
|78
|167.8
|67.7
|142.4
|141.7
Additional High Point Insights & Trends
- The Panthers score 89.8 points per game, 22.1 more points than the 67.7 the Catamounts give up.
- High Point is 7-0 against the spread and 6-3 overall when scoring more than 67.7 points.
High Point vs. Western Carolina Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|High Point
|7-0-0
|2-0
|4-3-0
|Western Carolina
|3-3-0
|2-1
|2-4-0
High Point vs. Western Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|High Point
|Western Carolina
|10-5
|Home Record
|9-5
|2-11
|Away Record
|6-9
|8-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-6-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-5-0
|79.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.9
|69.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.7
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-5-0
|9-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-9-0
