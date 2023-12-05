The High Point Panthers (6-3) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to build on a five-game home win streak when they host the Western Carolina Catamounts (6-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 151.5.

High Point vs. Western Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under High Point -1.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

High Point Betting Records & Stats

High Point and its opponents have gone over 151.5 combined points in three of seven games this season.

The average total in High Point's matchups this year is 164.4, 12.9 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Panthers have put together a 7-0-0 record against the spread.

High Point has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Panthers have played as a favorite of -125 or more twice this season and won both games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for High Point.

High Point vs. Western Carolina Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total High Point 3 42.9% 89.8 167.8 74.7 142.4 155.5 Western Carolina 1 16.7% 78 167.8 67.7 142.4 141.7

Additional High Point Insights & Trends

The Panthers score 89.8 points per game, 22.1 more points than the 67.7 the Catamounts give up.

High Point is 7-0 against the spread and 6-3 overall when scoring more than 67.7 points.

High Point vs. Western Carolina Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) High Point 7-0-0 2-0 4-3-0 Western Carolina 3-3-0 2-1 2-4-0

High Point vs. Western Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

High Point Western Carolina 10-5 Home Record 9-5 2-11 Away Record 6-9 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.9 69.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.7 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

