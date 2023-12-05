If you live in Guilford County, North Carolina and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dudley High School at T Wingate Andrews High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 5

5:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: High Point, NC

High Point, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Statesville Christian School at Westchester Country Day School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5

6:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: High Point, NC

High Point, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Southern Alamance High School at Grimsley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Calvary Day School at High Point Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: High Point, NC

High Point, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Southern Guilford High School at Providence Grove High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Climax, NC

Climax, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem at Northwest Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

West Forsyth High School at Western Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 5

7:45 PM ET on December 5 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Glenn High School at Northern Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 5

7:45 PM ET on December 5 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Western Alamance High School at Northeast Guilford High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 5

8:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: McLeansville, NC

McLeansville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Dudley High School at T Wingate Andrews High School