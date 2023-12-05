In Gaston County, North Carolina, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Gaston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hickory Grove Christian School at Gaston Day School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5
  • Location: Gastonia, NC
  • Conference: NCISAA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Gaston Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
  • Location: Gastonia, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Piedmont Community Charter at Community School of Davidson

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
  • Location: Davidson, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

North Gaston High School at Highland School of Technology

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
  • Location: Gastonia, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cherryville High School at Chase High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
  • Location: Forest City, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.