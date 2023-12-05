In Gaston County, North Carolina, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available below.

Gaston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hickory Grove Christian School at Gaston Day School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5

6:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Gastonia, NC

Gastonia, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Gaston Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Gastonia, NC

Gastonia, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Piedmont Community Charter at Community School of Davidson

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Davidson, NC

Davidson, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Gaston High School at Highland School of Technology

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Gastonia, NC

Gastonia, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Cherryville High School at Chase High School