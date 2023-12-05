North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Edgecombe County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
If you live in Edgecombe County, North Carolina and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Edgecombe County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at North East Carolina Preparatory School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Tarboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
SouthWest Edgecombe High School at Fike High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Wilson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weldon High School at North Edgecombe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Tarboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
