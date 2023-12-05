The Davidson Wildcats (7-1) will attempt to extend a five-game winning run when hosting the Dayton Flyers (4-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Davidson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Davidson vs. Dayton Scoring Comparison

The Flyers put up an average of 69.1 points per game, 16.0 more points than the 53.1 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

Dayton has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 53.1 points.

Davidson is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.1 points.

The Wildcats score 71.5 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 72 the Flyers allow.

Davidson is 3-0 when scoring more than 72 points.

When Dayton allows fewer than 71.5 points, it is 2-2.

The Wildcats shoot 44.5% from the field, only 1% higher than the Flyers allow defensively.

The Flyers make 40.4% of their shots from the field, 4.1% higher than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Davidson Leaders

Millie Prior: 11.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK, 56.3 FG%

11.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK, 56.3 FG% Charlise Dunn: 12.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 40.8 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (16-for-46)

12.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 40.8 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (16-for-46) Suzi-Rose Deegan: 12.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.5 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)

12.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.5 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32) Issy Morgan: 8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 54.8 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 54.8 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Elle Sutphin: 13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

Davidson Schedule