Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Harrells Christian Academy at Fayetteville Academy

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 5

4:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Douglas Byrd High School at Scotland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Laurinburg, NC

Laurinburg, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Gray's Creek High School at Union Pines High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Cameron, NC

Cameron, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Hoke County High School at South View High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Hope Mills, NC

Hope Mills, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Westover High School at Pine Forest Senior High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC Conference: All American 3A/4A

All American 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Terry Sanford High School at Overhills High School