Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Chatham County, North Carolina today? We have what you need below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Chatham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Uwharrie Charter Academy at Chatham Charter School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Silver City, NC

Silver City, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwood High School at North Moore High School