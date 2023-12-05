The Charlotte 49ers (4-3) play the Stetson Hatters (5-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Charlotte vs. Stetson matchup.

Charlotte vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Charlotte vs. Stetson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Charlotte vs. Stetson Betting Trends

Charlotte has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

49ers games have hit the over twice this season.

Stetson has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.

This season, games featuring the Hatters have hit the over twice.

