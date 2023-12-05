The Charlotte 49ers (4-3) take the court against the Stetson Hatters (5-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 on ESPN+.

Charlotte vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Charlotte Stats Insights

The 49ers are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 39.7% the Hatters allow to opponents.

In games Charlotte shoots better than 39.7% from the field, it is 3-3 overall.

The Hatters are the 101st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the 49ers sit at 306th.

The 49ers put up just 1.6 fewer points per game (65.9) than the Hatters give up (67.5).

When Charlotte puts up more than 67.5 points, it is 1-2.

Charlotte Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Charlotte averaged 70.3 points per game last season in home games, which was 5.7 more points than it averaged in away games (64.6).

In 2022-23, the 49ers surrendered 61.4 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 65.7.

In terms of three-point shooting, Charlotte fared worse when playing at home last season, making 8.1 three-pointers per game with a 38.5% three-point percentage, compared to 8.9 per game with a 39.2% percentage in road games.

