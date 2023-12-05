CAA Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Tuesday college basketball schedule includes three games with a CAA team in action. Among those games is the UNC Wilmington Seahawks squaring off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
CAA Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Charleston (SC) Cougars at Appalachian State Mountaineers
|5:30 PM ET, Tuesday, December 5
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|North Carolina Central Eagles at Campbell Camels
|7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 5
|-
|UNC Wilmington Seahawks at Nebraska Cornhuskers
|8:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 5
|-
