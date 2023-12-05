Player props are available for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Julius Randle, among others, when the Milwaukee Bucks host the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSWI, and MSG
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Venue: Fiserv Forum

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
29.5 (Over: -128) 11.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +114) 0.5 (Over: +172)
  • Antetokounmpo has put up 29.9 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.4 points higher than Tuesday's points prop total.
  • He has grabbed 10.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (11.5).
  • Antetokounmpo's season-long assist average -- 4.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Tuesday's assist prop bet value (5.5).
  • Antetokounmpo's 0.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (0.5).

Get Antetokounmpo gear at Fanatics!

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -161) 6.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: +100)
  • Damian Lillard is averaging 25.5 points per game, equal to Tuesday's prop total.
  • He has grabbed 4.6 rebounds per game, 1.1 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.
  • Lillard averages 6.9 assists, 0.4 more than Tuesday's prop bet (6.5).
  • He has connected on 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his prop bet total on Tuesday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM
11.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: -161)
  • The 11.5-point over/under set for Brook Lopez on Tuesday is 2.0 lower than his season scoring average of 13.5.
  • He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 5.5).
  • Lopez has hit 1.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
21.5 (Over: -102) 9.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -156) 1.5 (Over: -161)
  • Randle's 20.4 points per game are 1.1 less than Tuesday's over/under.
  • He averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 9.5).
  • Randle averages 5.5 assists, 1.0 more than his over/under for Tuesday.
  • Randle averages 1.6 made three-pointers, 0.1 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: +108) 5.5 (Over: -135) 2.5 (Over: -175)
  • The 26.5 point total set for Jalen Brunson on Tuesday is 1.6 more than his scoring average on the season (24.9).
  • His per-game rebound average of 3.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).
  • Brunson's season-long assist average -- 5.5 per game -- is equal to Tuesday's assist over/under.
  • Brunson has made 3.3 three pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.