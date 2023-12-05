Big South teams will take the court across two games on Tuesday's college basketball schedule. That includes the High Point Panthers playing the Colorado State Rams at Moby Arena.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big South Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV South Carolina Upstate Spartans at Western Carolina Catamounts 11:30 AM ET, Tuesday, December 5 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) High Point Panthers at Colorado State Rams 8:30 PM ET, Tuesday, December 5 -

Follow Big South games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!