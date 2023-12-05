The Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2) look to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Charleston (SC) Cougars (5-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Appalachian State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Appalachian State vs. Charleston (SC) Scoring Comparison

  • The Cougars score an average of 88.8 points per game, 25.5 more points than the 63.3 the Mountaineers give up to opponents.
  • Charleston (SC) has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 63.3 points.
  • Appalachian State has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 88.8 points.
  • The Mountaineers average 62.0 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 62.7 the Cougars allow.
  • Appalachian State has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 62.7 points.
  • When Charleston (SC) gives up fewer than 62.0 points, it is 3-0.
  • This season the Mountaineers are shooting 34.0% from the field, only 1.8% lower than the Cougars concede.

Appalachian State Leaders

  • Emily Carver: 12.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 27.9 FG%, 17.8 3PT% (8-for-45)
  • Faith Alston: 14.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 37.6 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)
  • Rylan Moffitt: 6.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.8 FG%
  • Mariah Frazier: 3.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG%
  • Zada Porter: 6.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

Appalachian State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Furman W 68-63 Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
11/24/2023 Binghamton W 68-57 Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
11/29/2023 @ Davidson L 64-41 John M. Belk Arena
12/5/2023 Charleston (SC) - George M. Holmes Convocation Center
12/10/2023 @ Richmond - Robins Center
12/15/2023 @ Gardner-Webb - Paul Porter Arena

