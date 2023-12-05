The Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2) look to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Charleston (SC) Cougars (5-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Appalachian State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Appalachian State vs. Charleston (SC) Scoring Comparison

The Cougars score an average of 88.8 points per game, 25.5 more points than the 63.3 the Mountaineers give up to opponents.

Charleston (SC) has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 63.3 points.

Appalachian State has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 88.8 points.

The Mountaineers average 62.0 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 62.7 the Cougars allow.

Appalachian State has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 62.7 points.

When Charleston (SC) gives up fewer than 62.0 points, it is 3-0.

This season the Mountaineers are shooting 34.0% from the field, only 1.8% lower than the Cougars concede.

Appalachian State Leaders

Emily Carver: 12.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 27.9 FG%, 17.8 3PT% (8-for-45)

12.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 27.9 FG%, 17.8 3PT% (8-for-45) Faith Alston: 14.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 37.6 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)

14.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 37.6 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26) Rylan Moffitt: 6.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.8 FG%

6.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.8 FG% Mariah Frazier: 3.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG%

3.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG% Zada Porter: 6.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Appalachian State Schedule