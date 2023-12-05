Tuesday's contest at George M. Holmes Convocation Center has the Charleston (SC) Cougars (5-1) squaring off against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2) at 5:30 PM ET (on December 5). Our computer prediction projects a close 70-69 victory for Charleston (SC), so expect a competitive matchup.

The Mountaineers lost their most recent game 64-41 against Davidson on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Appalachian State vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Appalachian State vs. Charleston (SC) Score Prediction

Prediction: Charleston (SC) 70, Appalachian State 69

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Appalachian State Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their signature win this season, the Mountaineers defeated the UNC Greensboro Spartans at home on November 6 by a score of 71-65.

Appalachian State has four wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Appalachian State 2023-24 Best Wins

71-65 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 212) on November 6

68-63 over Furman (No. 297) on November 23

71-64 at home over Ohio (No. 310) on November 11

68-57 over Binghamton (No. 332) on November 24

Appalachian State Leaders

Emily Carver: 12.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 27.9 FG%, 17.8 3PT% (8-for-45)

12.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 27.9 FG%, 17.8 3PT% (8-for-45) Faith Alston: 14.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 37.6 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)

14.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 37.6 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26) Rylan Moffitt: 6.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.8 FG%

6.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.8 FG% Mariah Frazier: 3.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG%

3.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG% Zada Porter: 6.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

Appalachian State Performance Insights

The Mountaineers average 62.0 points per game (249th in college basketball) while giving up 63.3 per outing (161st in college basketball). They have a -8 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.