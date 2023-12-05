North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alamance County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Alamance County, North Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.
Alamance County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southern Alamance High School at Grimsley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Falls Lake Academy at Clover Garden School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Burlington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bartlett-Yancey High School at Graham High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Graham, NC
- Conference: Mid-Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western Alamance High School at Northeast Guilford High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: McLeansville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
