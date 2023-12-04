North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Yancey County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Yancey County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Yancey County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics at Mountain Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Burnsville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
