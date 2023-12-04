North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Surry County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Surry County, North Carolina today? We have the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Surry County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Stokes High School at Surry Central High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Dobson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.