North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Randolph County, North Carolina today, we've got what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Randolph County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wheatmore High School at Ledford Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Thomasville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.