North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Montgomery County, North Carolina today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Montgomery High School at Southern Lee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Sanford, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.