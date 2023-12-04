The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest versus the Winnipeg Jets is slated for Monday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Jalen Chatfield light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Jalen Chatfield score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Chatfield stats and insights

In two of 18 games this season, Chatfield has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Jets yet this season.

Chatfield has no points on the power play.

Chatfield's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 64 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Chatfield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:48 Home W 6-2 11/30/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 15:32 Home L 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:05 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:57 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:14 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 14:48 Home W 6-3 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:35 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:56 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 15:16 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:37 Away L 2-1

Hurricanes vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

