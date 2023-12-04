The Carolina Hurricanes (14-8-1) visit the Winnipeg Jets (13-8-2) at Canada Life Centre on Monday, December 4 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+, with each team back in action after a win. The Hurricanes are coming off a 6-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres, while the Jets took down the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 in their most recent outing.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hurricanes vs. Jets Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-120) Jets (+100) 6 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have gone 14-7 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Carolina has a 14-7 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.

The Hurricanes have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this contest.

Carolina's 23 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 13 times.

Hurricanes vs Jets Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Hurricanes vs. Jets Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Jets Total (Rank) 80 (6th) Goals 75 (13th) 75 (19th) Goals Allowed 64 (10th) 18 (10th) Power Play Goals 15 (16th) 18 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 18 (19th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina has a 5-5-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 6-3-1 overall.

Five of Carolina's last 10 games hit the over.

The Hurricanes have had an average of 6.3 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 higher than this matchup's over/under.

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes are scoring 0.6 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes offense's 80 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked sixth in the league this year.

The Hurricanes are ranked 19th in NHL play in goals against this season, having allowed 75 total goals (3.3 per game).

Their goal differential (+5) ranks them 13th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.