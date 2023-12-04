North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Guilford County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Guilford County, North Carolina today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Oak Ridge Military Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Oak Ridge, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Level Baptist Academy at Calvary Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: King, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Grove High School at Northern Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.