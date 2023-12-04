North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gaston County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Gaston County, North Carolina, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gaston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bessemer City High School at Chase High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Forest City, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Iredell High School at Stuart W Cramer High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Belmont, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.