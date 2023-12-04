The East Carolina Pirates (5-3) will host the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-4) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the East Carolina vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore matchup.

East Carolina vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

ESPN+

East Carolina vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total East Carolina Moneyline Maryland-Eastern Shore Moneyline BetMGM East Carolina (-15.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel East Carolina (-16.5) 145.5 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game at FanDuel

East Carolina vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Betting Trends

East Carolina has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, five out of the Pirates' seven games have gone over the point total.

Maryland-Eastern Shore has won just one game against the spread this year.

In the Hawks' five chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

