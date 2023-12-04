North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Buncombe County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Buncombe County, North Carolina today? We have the information below.
Buncombe County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Asheville Christian Academy at Victory Christian Center School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Enka High School at West Henderson High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Hendersonville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
