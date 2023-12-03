The Queens (NC) Royals (3-4) will hope to break a four-game road slide when visiting the Winthrop Eagles (4-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Winthrop Coliseum, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Winthrop Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Winthrop vs. Queens (NC) Scoring Comparison

  • The Royals' 66.9 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 61.5 the Eagles give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 61.5 points, Queens (NC) is 2-0.
  • Winthrop has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.9 points.
  • The Eagles put up 14.5 fewer points per game (54.6) than the Royals allow (69.1).
  • Queens (NC) has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 54.6 points.
  • The Eagles shoot 35.1% from the field, 7.4% lower than the Royals concede defensively.
  • The Royals shoot 42.1% from the field, 4% higher than the Eagles concede.

Winthrop Leaders

  • Marissa Gasaway: 9 PTS, 10.9 REB, 1.6 STL, 37.8 FG%
  • Ronaltha Marc: 9.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
  • Jada Ryce: 8.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG%, 10 3PT% (2-for-20)
  • Blessing Okoh: 6 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)
  • Leonor Paisana: 7.9 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (8-for-38)

Winthrop Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Texas A&M L 84-32 Haas Pavilion
11/25/2023 San Jose State W 56-49 Haas Pavilion
11/29/2023 UNC Wilmington L 66-58 Winthrop Coliseum
12/3/2023 Queens (NC) - Winthrop Coliseum
12/10/2023 Carolina University - Winthrop Coliseum
12/14/2023 Georgia State - Winthrop Coliseum

