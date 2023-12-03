The Queens (NC) Royals (3-4) will hope to break a four-game road slide when visiting the Winthrop Eagles (4-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Winthrop Coliseum, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

Winthrop Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Winthrop vs. Queens (NC) Scoring Comparison

The Royals' 66.9 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 61.5 the Eagles give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 61.5 points, Queens (NC) is 2-0.

Winthrop has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.9 points.

The Eagles put up 14.5 fewer points per game (54.6) than the Royals allow (69.1).

Queens (NC) has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 54.6 points.

The Eagles shoot 35.1% from the field, 7.4% lower than the Royals concede defensively.

The Royals shoot 42.1% from the field, 4% higher than the Eagles concede.

Winthrop Leaders

Marissa Gasaway: 9 PTS, 10.9 REB, 1.6 STL, 37.8 FG%

9 PTS, 10.9 REB, 1.6 STL, 37.8 FG% Ronaltha Marc: 9.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

9.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Jada Ryce: 8.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG%, 10 3PT% (2-for-20)

8.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG%, 10 3PT% (2-for-20) Blessing Okoh: 6 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)

6 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35) Leonor Paisana: 7.9 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (8-for-38)

Winthrop Schedule