The James Madison Dukes (5-3) take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-5) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Wake Forest Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Wake Forest vs. JMU Scoring Comparison

The Demon Deacons score an average of 62.6 points per game, just 2.1 more points than the 60.5 the Dukes give up to opponents.

Wake Forest has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 60.5 points.

JMU has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.6 points.

The Dukes put up 72.9 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 66.6 the Demon Deacons allow.

JMU has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 66.6 points.

Wake Forest has a 2-3 record when giving up fewer than 72.9 points.

The Dukes are making 42.1% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% higher than the Demon Deacons concede to opponents (42.0%).

The Demon Deacons shoot 39.2% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Dukes allow.

Wake Forest Leaders

Elise Williams: 9.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 24.4 FG%, 22.5 3PT% (9-for-40)

9.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 24.4 FG%, 22.5 3PT% (9-for-40) Kaia Harrison: 10.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

10.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Malaya Cowles: 9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 61.2 FG%

9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 61.2 FG% Alyssa Andrews: 4.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 32.4 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

4.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 32.4 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Alexandria Scruggs: 6.6 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

Wake Forest Schedule