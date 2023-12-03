The Iowa State Cyclones (3-3) face the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (2-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

UNC Wilmington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CAA Games

UNC Wilmington vs. Iowa State Scoring Comparison

  • The Seahawks average 7.8 fewer points per game (57.7) than the Cyclones allow their opponents to score (65.5).
  • UNC Wilmington is 2-0 when it scores more than 65.5 points.
  • Iowa State has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 57.7 points.
  • The Cyclones average 73.3 points per game, 12.5 more points than the 60.8 the Seahawks allow.
  • When Iowa State scores more than 60.8 points, it is 3-2.
  • UNC Wilmington has a 2-3 record when allowing fewer than 73.3 points.
  • The Cyclones are making 46.6% of their shots from the field, 7.3% higher than the Seahawks concede to opponents (39.3%).
  • The Seahawks shoot 34.6% from the field, 2.9% lower than the Cyclones concede.

UNC Wilmington Leaders

  • Lexi Jackson: 5.8 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.0 BLK, 41.2 FG%
  • Taylor Henderson: 13.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 25.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)
  • Kylah Silver: 11.2 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)
  • Evan Miller: 12.2 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
  • Britany Range: 5.0 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

UNC Wilmington Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Presbyterian L 64-51 Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
11/26/2023 Coastal Carolina L 73-59 Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
11/29/2023 @ Winthrop W 66-58 Winthrop Coliseum
12/3/2023 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/5/2023 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/18/2023 @ Davidson - John M. Belk Arena

