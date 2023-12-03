Tommy Tremble did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 13 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Tremble's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Rep Tommy Tremble and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Looking at season stats, Tremble has been targeted 16 times and has 13 catches for 84 yards (6.5 per reception) and three TDs.

Keep an eye on Tremble's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Tommy Tremble Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hip

The Panthers have three other receivers on the injury report this week: Adam Thielen (DNP/nir - rest): 77 Rec; 728 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs Laviska Shenault Jr. (DNP/ankle): 10 Rec; 60 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Hayden Hurst (DNP/concussion): 18 Rec; 184 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 13 Injury Reports

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Tremble 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 16 13 84 26 3 6.5

Tremble Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Seahawks 1 1 15 0 Week 5 @Lions 1 1 1 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 2 2 25 0 Week 8 Texans 3 2 4 1 Week 9 Colts 2 2 12 0 Week 10 @Bears 3 3 16 0 Week 11 Cowboys 3 1 4 1 Week 12 @Titans 1 1 7 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.