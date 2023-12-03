The Queens (NC) Royals (3-4) travel to face the Winthrop Eagles (4-4) after losing four road games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Queens (NC) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Queens (NC) vs. Winthrop Scoring Comparison

The Royals put up an average of 66.9 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 61.5 the Eagles give up.

Queens (NC) is 2-0 when it scores more than 61.5 points.

Winthrop has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.9 points.

The Eagles average 14.5 fewer points per game (54.6) than the Royals allow (69.1).

When Queens (NC) allows fewer than 54.6 points, it is 3-0.

This season the Eagles are shooting 35.1% from the field, 7.4% lower than the Royals concede.

The Royals shoot 42.1% from the field, 4% higher than the Eagles concede.

Queens (NC) Leaders

Nicole Gwynn: 17.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.0 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58)

17.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.0 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58) Jordyn Weaver: 11.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 57.4 FG%

11.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 57.4 FG% Adia Brisker: 6.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.8 FG%

6.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.8 FG% Amari Davis: 5.3 PTS, 39.5 FG%

5.3 PTS, 39.5 FG% Alexandria Johnson: 11.0 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)

Queens (NC) Schedule