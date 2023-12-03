Panthers vs. Buccaneers: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7) host a struggling Carolina Panthers (1-10) squad on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The Panthers have lost four games in a row.
The recent betting insights and trends for the Buccaneers and Panthers can be found in this article before they match up on Sunday.
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Buccaneers
|5.5
|36.5
|-250
|+200
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats
Carolina Panthers
- The Panthers have played six games this season that finished with a combined score over 36.5 points.
- Carolina has a 42.3-point average over/under in their matchups this season, 5.8 more points than this game's total.
- The Panthers have gone 2-8-1 against the spread this season.
- The Panthers have won one, or 9.1%, of the 11 games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Carolina has not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tampa Bay has an average point total of 41.8 in their contests this year, 5.3 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Buccaneers are 7-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Buccaneers have been moneyline favorites three times this season. They've gone 2-1.
- Tampa Bay has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter.
Buccaneers vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Buccaneers
|19.3
|23
|20.6
|11
|41.8
|6
|11
|Panthers
|15.7
|29
|26.5
|28
|42.3
|6
|11
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights & Trends
Panthers
- Carolina has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, over its past three games.
- In their past three games, the Panthers have not gone over the total once.
- In NFC South games, the Panthers are scoring fewer points (13.5) than their overall average (15.7) but also giving up fewer points (22) than overall (26.5).
- The Buccaneers have been outscored by 15 points this season (1.3 points per game), and opponents of the Panthers have outscored them by 119 points (10.8 per game).
Buccaneers
- Tampa Bay has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, over its past three contests.
- Tampa Bay has gone over the total once in its past three games.
- The Buccaneers have tallied 19.5 points per game this season in divisional games, which is 0.2 more points per game than their overall season average (19.3). Meanwhile, their defense is giving up fewer points in divisional games (12.5) compared to their overall season average (20.6).
- The Buccaneers have a negative point differential on the season (-15 total points, -1.3 per game), as do the Panthers (-119 total points, -10.8 per game).
Panthers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.3
|43.4
|41.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.1
|24
|24.2
|ATS Record
|2-8-1
|1-3-1
|1-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-8-0
|0-5-0
|3-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-10
|1-4
|0-6
Buccaneers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.8
|40.9
|42.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.5
|22.2
|24.5
|ATS Record
|7-4-0
|2-3-0
|5-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-8-0
|1-4-0
|2-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|2-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-6
|0-2
|2-4
