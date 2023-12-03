The NC State Wolfpack (8-0) take an eight-game winning streak into a home matchup against the Illinois State Redbirds (6-1), winners of five straight. It starts at 2:00 PM ET (on ACC Network Extra) on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

NC State vs. Illinois State Scoring Comparison

The Redbirds' 85.3 points per game are 30.4 more points than the 54.9 the Wolfpack allow to opponents.

Illinois State has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 54.9 points.

NC State has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 85.3 points.

The Wolfpack put up 16.9 more points per game (80.5) than the Redbirds allow (63.6).

NC State is 8-0 when scoring more than 63.6 points.

When Illinois State allows fewer than 80.5 points, it is 5-0.

The Wolfpack are making 46.4% of their shots from the field, 10.4% higher than the Redbirds concede to opponents (36%).

The Redbirds make 48.8% of their shots from the field, 17.6% higher than the Wolfpack's defensive field-goal percentage.

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 14.3 PTS, 2.4 STL, 48.1 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

14.3 PTS, 2.4 STL, 48.1 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Aziaha James: 16.3 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 44.7 3PT% (17-for-38)

16.3 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 44.7 3PT% (17-for-38) Madison Hayes: 10.1 PTS, 54.5 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22)

10.1 PTS, 54.5 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22) Zoe Brooks: 9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.7 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.7 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16) River Baldwin: 9.1 PTS, 59.6 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NC State Schedule