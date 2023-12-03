Sunday's game between the No. 22 Louisville Cardinals (7-1) and the North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-3) at KFC Yum! Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-55 and heavily favors Louisville to come out on top. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Aggies enter this contest following an 87-76 loss to UT Arlington on Saturday.

N.C. A&T vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

N.C. A&T vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 78, N.C. A&T 55

Other CAA Predictions

N.C. A&T Schedule Analysis

The Aggies' best win this season came against the Liberty Lady Flames, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 120) in our computer rankings. The Aggies took home the 56-47 win at home on November 19.

N.C. A&T 2023-24 Best Wins

56-47 at home over Liberty (No. 120) on November 19

56-51 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 143) on November 15

N.C. A&T Leaders

Maleia Bracone: 12.3 PTS, 2.7 STL, 40.3 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)

12.3 PTS, 2.7 STL, 40.3 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38) Jordyn Dorsey: 12.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 36.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

12.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 36.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23) Chaniya Clark: 12.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 52.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

12.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 52.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) D'Mya Tucker: 11.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.5 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

11.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.5 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Nyah Willis: 7.2 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

N.C. A&T Performance Insights

The Aggies' +56 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.0 points per game (117th in college basketball) while allowing 61.7 per contest (138th in college basketball).

